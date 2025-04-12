Talk about real issues, not my second marriage

Actress and social activist Renu Desai recently expressed her disappointment with the media for focusing solely on her personal life, particularly her first marriage and potential remarriage, instead of the more pressing topics she discussed in a recent podcast interview.

During the candid podcast, Renu opened up about various aspects of her journey—her marriage, children, future aspirations, political interests, and her possible re-entry into public life. However, to her dismay, most media reports highlighted only the part concerning her past and future marital status, sidelining the more meaningful discussions.

Taking to social media, Renu shared a strongly-worded note addressing the issue. “Hellooo! I realised that media people are more interested in my second marriage topic than all the important topics (religion, relationships, social media influence, etc.) that I’ve spoken about in my recent podcast, which shows and proves again what we as audience are giving more priority to,” she wrote.

Calling for a shift in perspective, she urged the media and the public to focus on real-world issues. “So I request you to please shift your attention from a 44 yr old woman’s remarriage (which she herself is not sure about at this point of time) to concentrate on topics like tariff sanctions, women safety, economic growth, climate change, etc… and the topics that I have spoken in the podcast which need attention and thought for us to be a better citizen and most importantly a better human,” Renu emphasized.

She ended her note with a clear message: “P.S - I can talk about my marriage hundred times because it definitely affects my life and my close family! Please don’t let your education and journalism experience be used for some grown-up lady’s second marriage as it doesn’t affect society or law and order.”