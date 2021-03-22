Tamannaah to ace in Telangana slang

Most of the star heroines these days have been giving dubbing to their roles lately. Milky beauty Tamannaah is also joining this list by giving dubbing to her roles.

We already know that Tamannaah is going to play the female lead in Gopichand starrer 'Seeti Maarr'. The actress is playing the role of Jwala Reddy in the movie who hails from Telangana in the movie.

As the character needs an authentic voice, director Sampath Nandi asked Tamannaah to do the dubbing. Tamannaah is currently busy giving dubbing to her role in the movie interestingly, her character is going to speak in Telangana accent and Tamannaah is going to nail it. Director Sampath Nandi posted that Tamannaah is breathing life into every cell of Jwala Reddy and also appreciated her efforts.

It is evident that Sampath Nandi got mesmerized with her dedication. On the other hand, the movie is slated for a grand release on April 2nd.