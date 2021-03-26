Tamannaah’s 11th Hour gets release date 

Subtitle: aha's upcoming original, which marks the digital debut of star actress Tamannaah, is all set to hit the home screens from April 9th as an Ugadi treat for the Telugu audiences.

Ringing in the new year celebrations a tad bit early with its much anticipated web series - 11th Hour, Ugadi with aha is going to be one full of entertainment. The aha original web series is all set to premiere on April 9 and marks the digital debut of prolific star and accomplished actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Bringing some of the biggest stars on board with shows and digital premieres like Samantha's Sam Jam, Rana Daggubati's No 1 Yaari, Ravi Teja's Krack, Allari Naresh's Naandhi and now Tamannaah's 11th Hour, aha is constantly proving itself to be a trailblazer in the Telugu entertainment space.

Speaking about the series, Tamannaah said that 11th Hour is a story of how a woman, Aratrika Reddy fights her way in a man's world to achieve what she strives for.

The right mix of thrills and drama, the 8-episode web series begins on a fateful note when Aratrika, the CEO of Aditya group a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, finds her company in financial ruin. With 20 nail biting minute episodes where friends turn foes, the viewers will find themselves on edge wondering if Aratrika will ever be able to outsmart her way out of this mess and win the biggest fight of her life?

An Ugadi extravaganza, the show is all set to air on April 9 and is the biggest Telugu web series till date. Inspired from Upendra Namburi's book 8 Hours, the series has been written and produced by Pradeep Uppalapati under Introupe Films banner. The project is helmed by well-know and acclaimed director Praveen Sattaru.

With an exciting line up of films like Zombie Reddy, Ardha Shatabdham for Ugadi, aha is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to with a release almost every single week. With a huge library of classics and original web series, in a short span of time, aha has become a household name with the best in Telugu entertainment.