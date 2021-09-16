Tamannaah's apology to her fans

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy working on a couple of prestigious films. Tamannaah is not only busy with films but is also working on the TV show Master Chef. Interestingly, Tamannah's presence was needed yesterday at two different events.

One of the events is the pre-release event of Maestro while the other one is the success meet of Seetimaarr. Tamannaah had made her presence at both the events despite her busy schedules.

Tamannaah first attended the pre-release event of Maestro, gave her speech, and then left the event. She asked for an apology for skipping the promotions says it is because of her busy schedules due to the pandemic.

Tamannaah later turned up at the success meet of Seetimaarr and thanked the audiences for making the film a big hit.



