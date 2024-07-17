Live
- Phone-tapping controversy must be thoroughly probed: Sachin Pilot
- Three killed, one injured in Philippine shootout
- Monsoon to be active in peninsular & central India for next 5 days: IMD
- BSF nabs smuggler from near Bangladesh border with gold worth Rs 5.82 crore
- Turkey detains 396 suspects for drug manufacturing, trafficking
- Summer vacation budgets in Japan shrink despite wage hikes: survey
- Paris Olympics: I am going to war, have to be at my best, says hurdler Jyothi Yarraji
- 'Who can avoid the inevitable', says Bhole Baba on Hathras tragedy; claims conspiracy
- Better to engage people than hitting the streets: Digvijaya Singh's advice to Youth Congress
- Farmers with Rs. 2 lakhs loan will be waived off tomorrow, says Congress leader Sheksha Vali Acharya
Just In
Tamannaah’s regal look stuns audience
Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has been making waves with her recent performances and special songs, but her latest fashion outing has left fans in awe.
Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has been making waves with her recent performances and special songs, but her latest fashion outing has left fans in awe.
The actress attended an event recently, where she dazzled in a black and gold embroidered lehenga. The intricate design and low neckline of the blouse added a sultry touch to her overall look, while the dupatta draped elegantly around her shoulders. Tamannaah’s choice of heavy jhumkas and her regal demeanor completed the stunning ensemble. Her beauty was accentuated by a dewy complexion and subtle makeup, making her a true fashion icon.
Tamannaah’s ability to effortlessly transition from a powerful performer to a style icon has solidified her status as one of the most versatile and stylish actresses in the industry.