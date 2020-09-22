Tollywood: Milky beauty Tamannah Bhatia is confirmed to play a crucial role in the remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin plays the lead role in the movie, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film unit recently made two crucial announcements that Nabha Natesh and Tamannah are officially on board for the film.

Everyone is surprised at the selection of Tamannah for Tabu's role from the original. Interestingly, Tamannah is getting a remuneration close to 1.5 crores for the project. Tamannah usually gets a crore rupees as a remuneration but with the current offer, she immediately agreed to do the movie.

Before Tamannah, the film unit considered a few more names for the leading lady project. But, finally, it is Tamannah who will be doing the movie.

Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy is the film's producer. Stay tuned to us for more details of the movie.