Tamannah opens up about remuneration rumors

Tamannaah Bhatia who recently appeared as an item number in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' movie has some interesting projects in her pipeline.

She recently marked her digital debut with Aha original web series '11th hour' which received a decent response from the audience. As per the latest reports, Tamannaah received a huge amount as remuneration for the film. But the actress has finally broke the silence and opened up about the rumors. She requested her fans not to watch her films by linking them with the money factor as she works for new experiences but not for money.

"Web series is an ongoing trend and I wanted to know the making and other technical aspects of it which is why I signed the project and it is not for money. If it is really for money, I would have done advertisements and item songs but not web series," said Tamanna Bhatia.

Tamannah has a bunch of interesting projects in her pipeline including 'Seeti Maar', 'That is Mahalakshmi', 'Gurthunda Seethakaalam' etc.