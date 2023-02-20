Tarakaratna Laid to Rest: Family and Fans Tearful Goodbye

Nandamuri Tarakaratna, the actor and politician who passed away on February 18 after a 23-day battle for life, has been laid to rest. The last rites were performed by his father, Nandamuri Mohanakrishna, at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. Tarakaratna's final journey was attended by former AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his uncle Balakrishna, and other Nandamuri family members.

Tarakaratna's bier was carried on the shoulders of Balakrishna and his brothers. Tarakaratna's cousins NTR, Kalyan Ram, Nara Lokesh, and thousands of Nandamuri fans bid him a tearful adieu as he left this world too soon.