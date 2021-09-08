Team Pushpa back in Forests!

Pushpa is one of the prestigious films in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun plays the lead role in the movie. Sukumar is the film's director. The film unit already confirmed their arrival at the theatres during Christmas 2021. To meet the deadline, they are working round the clock to complete the film's shoot on time.

As per the latest reports, the film unit is currently busy with the shoot at the Maredumilli forest region. The makers will can some important scenes in the current schedule that will take place until this month-end.

After completing this schedule, the team will be back in Hyderabad for a new schedule.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is being made in two parts. The film features Rashmika as the female lead. Fahadh Faasil is essaying the antagonist role in the movie. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are jointly bankrolling this film.

