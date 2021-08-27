Team RRR drops a crucial update!

Young Tiger Jr NTR and Mega Powerstar Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the upcoming film RRR. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film will release. Meanwhile, the team has given an update on the film's shoot.

The team wrote, "And that's a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018,"

The team also shared a picture that read, "The entire shoot has been wrapped up except a couple pickup shots. The post-production work is moving at a brisk pace. More updates coming soon."

DVV Danayya is producing the film under DVV Entertainments banner. The film will have a grand release in multiple languages.