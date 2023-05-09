  • Menu
Team VD 12 Celebrates Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday in Style!

Popular young actor Vijay Deverakonda, known for his remarkable performance in the film "Jersey," has joined forces with director Gowtam Tinnanuri for their upcoming collaboration, tentatively titled "VD 12." The movie, featuring Sreeleela as the female lead, recently had its grand launch.

To celebrate Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the filmmakers unveiled a captivating poster that instantly piqued curiosity among fans. The poster features the intriguing quote, "I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed," hinting at the film's genre as a spy thriller.

The production of this film is a joint venture between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The shooting of "VD 12" is set to commence in the near future. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on this project.

