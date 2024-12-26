Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets film industry key members, discusses key issues

In a significant development for the Telangana film industry, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a long-awaited meeting with leading personalities from the cinema world today in Hyderabad. Along with Deputy CM Bhatti, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy, and other officials, CM Revanth Reddy engaged in discussions with industry representatives to address pressing issues and future cooperation.

A major highlight of the meeting was Revanth Reddy's firm stance on the issue of benefit shows, reiterating his earlier position in the Assembly that there will be no benefit shows in Telangana going forward. The CM emphasized that maintaining law and order in the state remains a top priority, and that any disruptions caused by bouncers or other unauthorized individuals would be dealt with sternly.

The CM also called on the film industry to support government campaigns against drug usage and women's safety, urging them to join in promoting these social causes. The government, he stated, expects the film industry to actively engage in developmental activities and take these messages to the public.

After the meeting, renowned producer Dil Raju briefed the press, describing the discussions as productive. He highlighted the government's commitment to elevate Telugu cinema on the global stage and stressed the importance of the film industry's role in social campaigns, including anti-drug initiatives. Dil Raju also dismissed rumors of friction between the government and the industry, labeling them as baseless, and expressed confidence in continued collaboration.

Several industry veterans also voiced their opinions during the meeting. K. Raghavendra Rao welcomed the government's encouragement of the film industry, suggesting the development of scenic spots and an International Film Festival in Telangana. Nagarjuna emphasized the need for an international-standard studio setup in Hyderabad, while Murali Mohan shared concerns about the safety of film promotions after the recent stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre. Shyam Prasad Reddy advocated for further development of Hyderabad as a global film hub.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with a commitment to work together to address the challenges faced by the film industry. Whether this partnership will lead to tangible improvements in the coming months remains to be seen.