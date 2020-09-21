Telugu Bigg Boss Celebrities Who Made Wild Card Entries 

Bigg Boss is not only the most watched TV reality shows but also highly rated in terms of TRPs. And the number of advertisements that go with the show are proof enough to show its popularity. So the show organisers go to great lengths to introduce interesting elements to keep the audience hooked to their TV sets. One such strategy is the introduction of wild card contestants. These participants come unannounced and their entry is mostly the surprise element in Bigg Boss show.

Now, there have been four seasons of Bigg Boss shows in Telugu so far including the current one. Let's have a look at the Telugu celebrities who made their entry on the TV reality show as a wild card contestant. Ever wondered if any of the wild card contestants made it to the final rounds? Yes we have an answer for that too.

Telugu actor Navdeep who was seen in the first season of the Telugu Bigg Boss show hosted by Jr NTR was declared the third runner up.

Deeksha Panth was another wild card contestant who though did not reach the final round but managed to stay longer inside the Telugu Bigg Boss house. She upped the glam quotient and also spiced up the show with her performances in Season one of the Telugu Bigg Boss show. She was the very first wild card entry of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 hosted by Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR.

Same was the case of Ali Reza who made a re-entry into the Bigg Boss house after getting eliminated in Season 3. And he garnered much love in his second stint and also went on to become one of the finalists.

However, the case of evicted Bigg Boss contestants Syamala and Nutan Naidu was different. Even though they were given a second chance with the wild card entry option, they couldn't manage to hold interest of the viewers.

Remember Kaushal Manda? Yes the contestant who formed an army of fans before entering the TV reality show and managed to emerge winner of the second season hosted by Nani. At one point he felt threatened during the show with the entry of Pooja Ramachandran as a wild card entry who remained on the show for long. She not only was made the captain of the bigg Boss house during her stint but she also performed all her tasks well before getting eliminated after staying 5 weeks inside the glass House.

Same was the case of another wild card contestant Nandini Rai who made an appearance on Nani hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Despite her best efforts she was eliminated from the show for which Nandini blamed on Kaushal Army.

Shilpa Chakraborty was one of the celebrities to make a wild card entry. However, her happiness was short lived as she was shown the exit door after she failed to impress the audiences.

Tamanna Simhadri was the first transgender contestant to make a wild card entry. However, she failed to earn the love of either the TV viewers or her housemates which made her getting evicted from the house.

Now, as part of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4, Kumar Sai has made a wild card entry on the show. Unfortunately Kumar Sai was nominated on his very first day. Now, we have to wait to see how long Kumar Sai can survive inside the house.

One another wild card entry this season is comedian and mimicry artist Avinash Kalla of Jabardasth fame. Now, it remains to be seen if the TV actor can garner some attention from the small screen audience.