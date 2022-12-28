Telugu Cinema is growing bigger and bigger

Telugu cinema industry is attracting the attention of world cinema for the past few years. Cashing the craze among the pan-India audience on Telugu cinema, Tollywood filmmakers are making films with hope to reach the next level. Telugu stars are also getting beautiful aura in the entire world. Wherever, they are stepping, the stars are getting huge response from the audience. In 2022, numerous Telugu films came, to date. Films like "RRR," "Sita Ramam," "Karthikeya 2", "DJ Tillu", "Major" and "Hit:The Second case" created pan-Indian impact. Other than these films, "Masooda," "Virata Parvam," "Yashoda," "Bimbisra" and "Ori Devuda" also worked out well at box-office.

Dubbing films "KGF 2," "Kantara," "Love Today," "Charlie 777," and "Vikram" also made good money in Telugu states. Now, we bring you the list of Top best Telugu movies of 2022.

RRR



Ace director SS Rajamouli's pre-independence patriotic drama, 'RRR' starring NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters. The film made the trio Rajamouli, Ramarao and Ram Charan global stars. Recently the film is also stepping into Academy Awards which is a great sign for Telugu cinema.

Sita Ramam



Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, 'Sita Ramam' is a period love drama which has Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in a key role, 'Sita Ramam' was released on August 5th and is declared as a superhit. Dulquer as Ram and Mrunal as Sita lived their characaters and grabbed a remarkable place in audience hearts.

Major



Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, 'Major' a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was released on June 3rd and went on to become a super success at the box office. Sashi Kiran Tikka is the film director. The way, the director presented the sacrifice of Major Sandeep left audience in tears.

Karthikeya 2



Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Karthikeya 2' starring Nikhil in the lead role was released on August 12th and ruled the Indian and Overseas box office. The film has Lord Sri Krishna theme which got good applause from the audience. This is the sequel of superhit "Karthikeya" which stars Nikhil and Swathi.

DJ Tillu

Directed by Vimal Krishna, DJ Tillu starring Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty as the lead pair had a theatrical release in February and went on to become a solid hit at the box office. Hero characterization, dialogues and attitude made people to fall in love with him. The film is ready with sequel "Tillu square."

Hit: The Second Case



HIT: The Second Case is a crime thriller film written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It is the second installment in the HITverse, following "HIT: The First Case" (2020). The film stars Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary. The plot follows Krishna Dev (Sesh) solving a serial murder case in Visakhapatnam. Sesh as a police office with a small humor touch steals the show.