Mani Ratnam is currently doing a web series titled Navarasa. A leading digital platform is going to stream the web series. There will be 9 episodes and 9 directors will work on the web series. Interestingly, a couple of Telugu actors are approached for the series but there is no clarity if they are a part of the series.

Meanwhile, we came to know that Mani Ratnam also came in touch with a few directors from the Tollywood film industry. As of now, the details of the same are kept under wraps. Mani Ratnam wants to give equal importance to Telugu and Tamil actors and directors for the web-series.

The script work is in the final stages, and the complete details on the same will come out soon.