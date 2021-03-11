Telugu Singer Mangli's Song Kanne Adirindi Song in Roberrt A Rage

Telugu singer Sathyavathi Mangli has become a national crush after the rendition of her song "Kanne Adirindi" in the Telugu version of the movie "Roberrt". It is said that this song has created more hype in Telugu compared to the Kannada version of the Roberrt movie.



But this song has become more popular in Sandalwood and hence Mangli has become the south Indian crush. This video song has gone viral after Mangli sang this song during the pre-release function of Roberrt in Hyderabad.

Close on the heels of this success, Mangli has released one more song on her Youtube channel. This is a devotional song composed for the occasion of Mahashivratri and was released recently.



The song is now trending at No.1. Mangli's latest number has been viewed by about 8.8 lakhs viewers and has over 38,000 likes. It has about 1400 dislikes. Sandalwood fans who had heard "Kanne Adirindi" song have appreciated this Shiva song also.



This video song is directed by Damu Reddy. Lyrics of this song is written by Gorati Venkanna. Thirupathi and Madeen S K have done camera work and Music respectively for this song. It appears after the success of Roberrt song, Mangli has become more of a heartthrob in Sandalwood rather than in Tollywood.

