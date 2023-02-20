Telugu Warriors win their first CCL 2023 match, Akhil packs a punch.

India's biggest sportainment event, the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), kicked off yesterday, featuring eight teams from different industries competing for the trophy.

Today, Tollywood's representative team, the Telugu Warriors, played their first match against the Kerala Strikers. Telugu Warriors' captain, Akhil Akkineni, had a remarkable start to the tournament, scoring a stunning 91 runs in just 30 balls. Fans were thrilled by Akhil's high-quality display of batting, showcasing a wide range of shots across the Raipur stadium.



Although Akhil narrowly missed his well-deserved century, his fantastic innings helped the team post a challenging total. The Kerala Strikers failed to chase the target, resulting in a great start to the tournament for the Telugu Warriors. Akhil was awarded the "Man of the Match" award for his exceptional performance.















