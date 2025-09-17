‘Telusu Kada’ wraps up filming; set for Oct 17 release

After delivering the pan-India blockbuster Mirai, People Media Factory is back with one of its most awaited projects—the musical romantic entertainer Telusu Kada. The film stars Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead, alongside leading ladies Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna.

Directed by renowned stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona, the film is jointly produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The team recently wrapped up shooting and celebrated the milestone on set with a cake-cutting ceremony.

The promotional campaign has already struck the right chords with audiences. The teaser of Telusu Kada garnered an overwhelming response, while the first single Mallika Gandha turned into a chartbuster and went viral on social media. The makers are gearing up to release the second song soon, with aggressive promotions planned in the run-up to the release.

Neeraja Kona is said to have crafted the film with a unique concept, blending romance, music, and heartfelt emotions. The response to the teaser and songs has raised expectations sky-high.

Adding to the grandeur, S Thaman has composed the music, while National Award winner Navin Nooli handles editing. Cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS is credited for capturing lavish visuals, Avinash Kolla serves as the production designer, and Sheetal Sharma has designed the costumes.

With its blend of soulful music, star power, and emotional depth, Telusu Kada is slated for a grand worldwide release on October 17.