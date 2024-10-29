‘Thandel’ faces release date dilemma amid competition

Naga Chaitanya's highly anticipated film Thandel has been caught in a release date confusion. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film, featuring Chay and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is produced by Geetha Arts. At a recent event, Chandoo Mondeti spoke candidly about the situation, shedding light on the film's potential release schedule.

Mondeti clarified that the team would not have the first copy ready by December, eliminating the possibility of a Christmas release. He suggested that the project should be completed by January, but there’s tough competition for Sankranthi slots. With major films like Ram Charan’s Gamechanger and Venkatesh’s next project slated for Sankranthi, Thandel might be pushed to a later date if Allu Aravind and Naga Chaitanya decide to avoid the crowded schedule.

Thandel, a high-budget film in Chaitanya's career, is expected to showcase him in a unique role as a fisherman, with a storyline involving India and Pakistan. The film has generated high expectations, especially with Devi Sri Prasad's music on board.

However, with only ten days of shooting left, delays could stem from Sai Pallavi’s commitment to promoting Amaran. Fans will need to wait a bit longer to learn the final release date, but a solo release might help Thandel achieve the strong start it deserves.