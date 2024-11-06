‘Thandel’ set to ignite screens this February

The much-awaited romantic drama Thandel, starring Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has locked in its release date for February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is produced by Bunny Vas under the acclaimed Geetha Arts banner, with presentation by Allu Aravind.

Positioned to capture audiences' hearts just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Thandel is set to leverage the romantic energy of the season. The newly released poster reveals the enchanting chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, showing the duo in a heartfelt embrace against an ocean backdrop, hinting at a deep and passionate love story.

Inspired by true events from D Matchilesam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, Thandel promises an engaging blend of love, action, and drama. The film has been buzzing with excitement, especially due to Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s reunion following their successful pairing in Love Story. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this collaboration, and the teaser and promotional posters have only heightened the anticipation.

The film’s technical crew brings together top talents, including National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Shamdat, and editor Naveen Nooli. The art direction is led by Srinagendra Tangala, ensuring high production values to bring this compelling story to life. Thandel is poised to be a major cinematic event for 2025.