Thank You: Chaitanya, Raashii And Avika Gor 'Thank' The Most Important People Of Their Lives And Pen Heartfelt Notes

Tollywood's ace actors Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna are all set to showcase a beautiful 'Gratitude' themed movie 'Thank You'. As the film is all set to release in the theatres this month, the makers are busy in engaging the netizens with their amazing digital promotions. Off late, the lead actors Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor shared special pics of their parents and dear ones on social media and thanked them with heartfelt notes.

Naga Chaitanya

Along with sharing a childhood pic with his mother Lakshmi and throwback pics with his father Nagarjuna and pet Hash, Chay also penned heartfelt notes and stated how these people changed his life… "#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most . My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film . I'm dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let's come together on this one ! Amma - for being my core , rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible . Nana - for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash - for making me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human ! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd".

Raashii Khanna

Beautiful Raashii shared the pics with her parents, brother, sister-in-law and the little bundle of joy Neil and thanked them with a sweet note… "Thank-you" Do we use this word around people who matter the most or do we take them for granted?

My next film #thankyouthemovie goes deeper into this thought. I dedicate this post to people who matter the most to me.! Would love for you to join us on this one tag #themagicwordisthankyou and tell us who you are thankful for!

Me - My parents, my brother and my lovely sister in law for being a pillar of support for me through and through.

Thank you for your unconditional love!

And thank-you to my nephew Neil, my little bundle of joy who made me realise I was capable of loving someone to such great lengths and who brought out the child in me. I am blessed and I am grateful!

#thankyouthemovie releases on July 22nd".

Avika Gor

Avika also shared the pic of the special person of her life and thanked him by jotting down, "#ThankYou for reminding me everyday what butterflies feel like #TheMagicWordIsThankYou Have you thanked your special someone today? #thankyouthemovie #22ndJuly".

As Dil Raju termed it as a 'Gratitude' themed movie, the new release date poster showcased Naga Chaitanya in all smiles with the backdrop of his school, teenage and college days pics! He is seen riding a boat, playing hockey, fighting in the college and also spending lovely time with his girlfriends. This movie will now hit the screens on 22nd July, 2022!

Going with the plot, it showcases the various stages of Naga Chaitanya's life. His schooling, college days and his love tales with Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Raashi Khanna will be highlighted. He also turns selfish in the later stage of his career and the reason behind it will be revealed in the movie!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.