The adorable #BFF

The way I say my name in the series 'Nithya Nithya Kothari' hich resembles Pavan Kalyan's 'Siddhu Siddharth Roy'. It was one of my favourite dialogues-Siri Hanumanth

Siri Hanumanth and Ramya Pasupuleti, the lead of aha's '#BFF', are garnering a good response on their trailer and character launch. The duo, in a freewheeling chat with The Hans India, share about their bond on and off-screen before the launch of the series on May 20th.

Speaking about their first meeting, Ramya Pasupuleti says, "We didn't take much time when we met each other for the first time. We both are extroverts, so somewhere it just got clicked."

"I never thought she would mingle so easily. However, the workshop for the series made us friends, and yes, we didn't look back since then," says Siri Hanumanth

It was fun shooting together. "If we are filming a scene with a male actor and on the first day, we need to shoot any intimate, then maybe, howbeit over here, it's all about friendship and the ups and downs of a two unapologetic woman's journey. We enjoyed shooting together," they said. "The workshop made us friends.

After that, we used to prepare for our scenes and enact them jovially and done with it. It made our on-screen friendship work," says Siri Hanumanth. While questioned about favourite dialogue from the series, Siri Hanumanth says "The way I say my name. Nithya Nithya Kothari, Siddhu Siddharth Roy…. Pawan Kalyan Finale.

That's the line I like." "I have a monologue regarding social media trolls and all. It's a lengthy one, and I don't want to disclose it because it's something worth watching for," says Ramya Pasupuleti. Prank on Ramya is the most memorable moment in our shoot diary.

"Bhargav, the director, came and said we are doing a condom scene, and I was like, what? He said to prank Ramya. So, we made the entire set-up and everything, and she is unaware of it. So, I threw a box to her, and she picked it up and saw what's written on it and then she is like laughing and scolding us. A very memorable moment."