‘The Award 1996’ trailer unveiled: A tribute to handloom artisans

The trailer of The Award 1996, a film shedding light on the struggles of handloom artisans, was launched at Ramanaidu Studio in Hyderabad. Renowned producer Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions unveiled the trailer and praised the team for bringing an important social issue to the forefront.

Directed by Badugu Vijay Kumar of Bhudan Pochampally, the film portrays how skilled weavers are exploited by middlemen. Inspired by real-life events, it is produced by Chirandasu Dhanunjaya under Mega Maze Entertainments, with Srikanth C presenting the project.

Speaking at the event, Suresh Babu lauded the film’s intent and execution. “The trailer looks promising, and the story has a strong social message. It is commendable to see a film highlighting the plight of handloom workers,” he said. He also interacted with the film’s team, inquiring about their journey.

Producer Dhanunjaya expressed gratitude for Suresh Babu’s support, calling it an honor to have his trailer launched by such an esteemed filmmaker. He assured that the film offers more impactful moments beyond the trailer. Starring Shivaram Reddy, Sai Chandana, and Bunny Abiran, the film features cinematography by Linga Goud and music by Prashanth Mark. Raj Chennuri and Pawan handled the editing.