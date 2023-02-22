The Break-Up Ghazal 'Kanula Chatu Meghama' From Naga Shaurya And Malavika's 'Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai' Will Be Out Tomorrow

It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair are teaming up for the second time with Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi movie. Being a new-age love tale, the lead actors will be seen in complete new appeals on the big screens. As the movie is scheduled to release as a summer treat, the makers are busy promoting their movie through digital platforms. Off late, they dropped a new poster of the break-up ghazal "Kanula Chatu Meghama…" and unveiled that the lyrical video of this song will be unveiled tomorrow…

Along with sharing the song poster, they also wrote, "#PAPA humbly presents season's Breakup Ghazal #KanulaChatuMeghama from 2️⃣3️⃣rd Feb @ 1️⃣1️⃣ AM".

Naga Shaurya looked amazing in this poster with a full beard and sported in a denim shirt! The lyrical video of this song will be launched tomorrow @ 11 AM.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcases how Naga Shaurya and Malavika were best friends in their past and slowly realise their feelings for each other later. But due to small differences, they get separated in each stage of their lives. Be it schooling, graduation or young age, they come closer but some small differences make them stay away!

This movie is helmed by Srinivas Avasarala and is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the makers locked 17th March, 2023 as the release date!

Going with details of this Naga Shaurya's 24th movie, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.