The Dubbing Works Of Meher Ramesh And Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar Begin

Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi already bagged a blockbuster with Waltair Veerayya during the Pongal festive season this year. Now, he is aiming for an Independence Day release with his upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar. Being a family cum action drama and having Keerthy Suresh and Tamannah in the lead roles, there are many expectations on it. Already the shooting is going on at a brisk pace and now the makers also kick-started the dubbing works and shared this great news through social media…

Along with the makers, even director Meher Ramesh also shared this big update on his Twitter page and treated all the fans of Megastar… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Mega @KChiruTweets' #BholaaShankar Dubbing works begins. The BHOLAA SHANKAR VIBE begins in Theatres on AUG 11th @MeherRamesh @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @iamSushanth @AKentsOfficial @adityamusic".

The poster showcases director Meher Ramesh with the producers of this movie…

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister while Tamannah will portray the role of his love interest in this family entertainer.

Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023…