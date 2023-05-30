The Dubbing Works Of Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Bro’ Begins Today

Mega heroes Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej teamed up for Samuthirakani’s ‘Bro’ movie. As it is the remake of Kollywood’s blockbuster ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ movie, there are many expectations on it. Already the shooting is going on at a brisk pace and now the makers also began their dubbing works. They shared this big news through social media and treated the mega fans…



Director Samuthirakani shared the pics on his Twitter page and is seen performing a small pooja ceremony ahead of kick-starting the dubbing session!

The earlier released poster showcased Sai Dharam Tej in a modish appeal wearing a white suit and he is introduced as ‘Markandeyulu’ aka ‘Mark’…

Going with the plot of Vinodhaya Sitham, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months.

Bro movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram.

Bro movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023…