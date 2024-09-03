‘The GOAT’ pre-release event creates buzz in Telugu states

The much-anticipated pan-India film "The GOAT" (The Greatest of All Time) is set to hit screens on September 5, and the excitement surrounding the movie is palpable. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under AGS Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the film is being released in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers.



At a grand pre-release event, director Venkat Prabhu shared his enthusiasm for the film, describing it as a "wholesome entertainer" that will captivate audiences. He praised the opportunity to work with stars like Vijay, Prabhu Deva, and Jayaram, and expressed gratitude towards AGS Entertainment for their support. Prabhu also highlighted the film's extensive star cast and detailed how the project, made in a year, reflects high production values akin to international standards.

Producer Archana Kalpathi expressed her excitement about collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers and noted that "The GOAT" marks AGS Entertainment's 25th film. She praised the film's music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and emphasized the grand scale of the release, which includes extensive screen presence.

Actors Prashanth, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Laila also voiced their enthusiasm, with Sneha and Meenakshi praising the experience of working with Vijay and other stars. Music director Jeevan Shankar Raja celebrated the opportunity to compose for Vijay's film, and distributor Sashidhar Reddy highlighted plans for early morning shows, predicting a blockbuster release.

The film's extensive promotional efforts and star-studded lineup suggest a major hit is on the horizon.