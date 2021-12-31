The Lyrical Video Of ‘Atta Sudake’ From Ravi Teja’s Khiladi Is Out…

When it comes to Tollywood's Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, his high energy is enough to take the movie to the next step! Thus, always his movie guarantees minimum entertainment and makes his fans await for the release! He is all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming movie 'Khiladi' which is all an action entertainer! As the release date is nearing, the makers are trying to capture the limelight by dropping interesting updates on social media. Off late, they shared the lyrical video of "Atta Sudake…" groovy number from the movie and made us shake our legs too!



Ravi Teja shared the lyrical video of this peppy song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

This groovy track is all rocking as it showcased the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The part-themed song made us witness awesome dance moves of the lead actors. Even a few glimpses of BTS from the sets are also shown in this video. No need to mention about rock star Devi Sri Prasad's composition as it is all energetic and rocking too. He also crooned the song along with Sameera Bharadwaj and took the song to the next level! Shekar Master's choreography made us all shake our legs too!

Khiladi movie is helmed by filmmaker Ramesh Varma and is bankrolled by himself in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak. Glam dolls Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the lead actresses of this movie

Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career and is also all busy with a couple of interesting projects being in hand. He will be next seen in Vamsee's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' movie which is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. Along with this movie, he also has 'Rama Rao On Duty' and 'Dhamaka' movies in his kitty.

Khiladi movie will be released on 11th February, 2022!