The Lyrical Video Of Kalyan Ram's 'Yeka Yeka' Song From Amigos Is Out

Actor-cum producer Kalyan Ram bagged the biggest hit of his career with the Bimbisara movie. This gave a huge boost to his career and thus, he came up with an interesting conceptual movie 'Amigos'. In this film, he is essaying three different roles and thus, there are high expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers kick-started their digital promotions a few days ago and now, they dropped the lyrical video of the party song "Yeka Yeka…" created noise on social media.

Kalyan Ram also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, they also wrote, "Hola Amigos! Here's a song dedicated to all the great friendships #YekaYeka Full video Song from #Amigos out now! - https://youtu.be/3euERa2dmCE In cinemas Feb 10".

This is a complete party song and the three doppelgangers are seen enjoying their vacay to the core along with Brahmaji. The video also showcases the characterisations of three roles essayed by Kalyan Ram. One of them is a software engineer Manjunath who is completely innocent. Coming to the second one, businessman Siddharth is a young and energetic man while the third one Michael seems to be a playboy. Anurag Kulkarni's crooning took it to the next level!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Michael from Kolkata contacting his other two doppelgangers Manjunath and Siddharth. Well, they have a great bond and also confuse and surprise all the people with their similar faces. But the twist in the tale is shown when Michael starts his game and targets the Manjunath and Siddharth.

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath as the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February 2023…



