The Lyrical Video Of The Melodious Song ‘Kaveri Gaalila’ Is Out From Naresh And Pavithra’s ‘Malli Pelli’

Tollywood’s senior actors Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’s is all ready hit the theatres next Friday. Thus, the makers are leaving no chance in creating noise on social media with their frequent updates. Already the trailer and the first single are out and they created a lot of excitement too. Especially the songs are just amazing and melodious being a treat to the music lovers. Now, the makers also launched the lyrical video of the new single, “Kaveri Gaalila…” and showcased another lovely glimpse of the lead actors.

Along with the makers, even Naresh also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, “Enjoy the Lovely Musical Treat with #KaveriGaaliye from #MattheMaduve - https://youtu.be/K4YO6iCXZkU”.

The song is all lovely and melodious… Young singer Naresh crooned it perfectly while Ananth Sriram lyrics took it to the next level. Suresh Bobbili once again showed off his magic and turned the movie into a musical hit ahead of its release.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first showcases the reel lives of Naresh and Pavitra as they are essaying the roles of star actors in the movie who are upset with their failed marriages too. But they first become good friends and then connect with each other. But both of them face problems with their first partners and even media and society blame them for their middle-aged love tale. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they dealt with all these problems and tied the knot finally.

Senior actors Annapurnamma and Sarathbabu essayed prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work.

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies! It will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023 as a summer treat…