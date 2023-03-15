The Lyrical Video Of The 'Veyyinokka Jillala' Remix Song From Ravi Teja And Megha Akash's Ravanasura Is Out…

Those 90s songs are definitely classics… So, these days either making them remixed or bringing a new version of these songs is in trend! Following the same, even Ravi Teja and Megha Akash came up with the retro mix of Venkatesh's blockbuster song "Veyyinokka Jillala…" for their upcoming movie Ravanasura. Off late, the makers launched the lyrical video of this song and showcased the lead actors in bygone attires.



Both Ravi Teja and Megha Akash shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "Retro, with a twist! https://youtu.be/xspjlcu6cI8 #Veyyinokka song from #Ravanasura out now #RavanasuraOnApril7".

The video is all awesome and showcased Ravi Teja and Megha Akash in bygone attires dancing for the remix version of this blockbuster song. Anurag Kulkarni gave another peppy song to music lovers and it is a perfect retro twist to the original song.

Here is the original version of the "Veyyinokka Jillala…" song from Venkatesh and Vijayashanti's 'Surya IPS' movie…





Going with the earlier released Ravanasura teaser, it is all intense and intriguing… the plot revolves around a serial killer and his crimes. Ravi Teja seems to be the villain but nothing is confirmed and even Sushant seemed silent but intense in the teaser. Jayaram who essayed the role of an investigative officer tries to chase the mystery behind the murders and tries to find a similar signature clue of the culprit! So, we need to wait and watch to know who the real culprit is. Even Ravi Teja's last dialogue, "Sita ni teesukellalante samudram datite saripodu ea Ravanasurudini daati vellali" also raises the expectations on the movie. The 'Danger' mark on the mirror at the end reveals the intensity of the plot.

Casting Details of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja

• Sushanth

• Jayaram

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

Ravi Teja is also part of Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic and it is being directed by Vamsee and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.