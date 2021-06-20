The newly released song from 'Pushpaka Vimanam' grabbing audience attention

Tollywood's young actor Anand Devarakonda is also following the footsteps of his brother Vijay. He is slowly carving a niche for himself with his unique selection. First, he turned heads of the movie buffs making his debut with "Dorasani" movie and with his second movie "Middle Class Melodies", he bagged a bumper hit. And now, with all the josh, he is all set to entertain the audience with "Pushpaka Vimanam" film.

Off late, the makers released the beautiful lyrical video of Kalyanam song from this movie. Being a wedding-themed song, it shows off the BTS pictures of the song shoot and glimpses of Sid Sriram and Mangli's beautiful crooning too.

Kasarla Shyam's awesome lyrics describe the beautiful wedding traditions which make create a lovely bond between two individuals and families too. Even Anand and the lead actress Geeth Saini are seen in the traditional wedding attires. Ram Miryala's awesome composition made the song instantly top the music charts and there is no doubt in saying that it will be played in all the weddings from today. "Pushpaka Vimanam" movie is being directed by debutant Damodara is being bankrolled by Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Dashi and Pradeep Errabelli under "The King Of The Hill" and "Tanga Productions" banners.

With the "Kalyanam" song, the film unit has released two songs which raised the expectations on the movie and made the audience eagerly wait for its release.