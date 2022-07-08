The Promo Of The Anjali And Nithiin’s ‘Ra Ra Ready’ From Macherla Niyojakavargam Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Nithiin has picked an action thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam to entertain his fans and movie buffs. As the movie is all set to release next month, the makers are creating noise on social media with frequent updates. As ace actress Anjali made her comeback with Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie with a special song, even she is all set to rock the dance floor with the "Ra Ra Ready…" song in Nithiin's movie too. Off late, the makers dropped the promo of this song and showcased a glimpse of the peppy song!



Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Here's MASSY PROMO of #RaRaReddyIAmReady Song from #MacherlaNiyojakavargam link in bio LYRICAL VIDEO TOMORROW @lipsikabhashyam @shyamkasarlalyrics @sagarmahathi @krithi.shetty_official @catherinetresa @srsekkhar #SudhakarReddy @nikitha_ak #RajkumarAkella @sreshthmoviesoffl @adityamusicindia #MNVFromAug12th".

In this promo, Nithiin is seen dancing with Anjali and they sported in colourful attires with lightening background. He is also seen fighting with the rowdies in the promo. Lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam and the song is crooned by Lipsika.

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section. Lead actor Nithiin is essaying the role of N. Siddharth Reddy the collector of Guntur district in this movie.

Macherla Niyojakavargam will now be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres!