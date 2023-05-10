The Promo Of The First Glimpse Poster Is Out From Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

It is all known that tomorrow is going to be a big day for all the fans of Tollywood’s Power Star. The first glimpse from his upcoming movie ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ will be unveiled exactly at 4:59 PM. So, to up the excitement levels a notch higher, the makers dropped the promo poster of the movie on social media…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Entering the field, this time with a lot more than just Entertainment #UstaadBhagatSingh Glimpse Tomorrow at 4.59 PM #UBSMassGlimpse”.

The promo only showcased the legs of Power Star Pawan Kalyan with the Khaki boots as he is essaying the role of a cop in this action entertainer.

Going with the details of this movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has Bollywood’s ace actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aushutosh Rana in prominent roles. Well, already the makers wrapped up the first schedule and now they are all set to gear up for the second schedule and tomorrow being a big day, the first glimpse will be unveiled. Another special occasion that connects with 11th May is that Pawan and Harish’s Gabbar Singh will clock 11 years tomorrow and thus the date holds much importance. Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad, Sony Music and Pawan are teaming up for this movie again and thus the trio are ready to create magic on the big screens.

Pawan Kalyan is busy with Sujeeth’s OG, Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vinodhaya Sitham remake.