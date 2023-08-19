The re-release trend throwing theatre owners in loss

If you observe closely in the last six months, Telugu cinema is seeing a massive craze for re-releases. Films of star heroes are being re-released for a day or two in select theatres across the Telugu states. Fans are turning out in big numbers and making these films solid hits even in the re-release. The visuals that come out from the theatres showcase fans dancing in joy and making the theatre a place to be.









But there are also a few who go overboard and tear the screen off, destroy the furniture in excitement. There are examples when a few films are delayed in their re-release, fans go overboard and create a ruckus in the theatre. The same happened today as fans tore the screen of a popular theatre during the screening of Prabhas film “Yogi” re-release. Visuals of property being damaged have gone viral over social media.













Industry insiders feel that one should either increase the security or ban the re-release as it is creating a loss to the theatre owners. Dancing in joy is great but the over-excitement of fans should be in control otherwise the day is not far when the re-releases will be totally banned.















