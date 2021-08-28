The Release Date Of Akhil Akkineni's Bachelor Is Out

Post lockdown still the situation at the theatres is not that good as expected. But to bring it to the normal, the makers and the actors are doing their best. As the festive season is also here, the release dates of the movies are also being announced. Off late, the Akkineni clan's young hero Akhil has unveiled revealed the release date of his upcoming movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor' along with sharing a new poster on his Twitter page.



This poster showcases the lead actors Pooja and Akhil in a cosy pose and they are seen in much love! Pooja looked beautiful in her blue outfit and Akhil as always sported in a handsome appeal with a white tee. Akhil also unveiled the release date jotting down, "Finally! See you soon at the cinemas. October 8th it is Hugging face #MEBOnOct8th".

Most Eligible Bachelor is the fourth movie of this Akkineni hero and he has pinned all his hopes on this movie as his last two movies just went average at the ticket windows. This Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial is produced by Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures banner.

Even the director of this movie Bommarillu Bhaskar is also making his comeback to the showbiz world after seven years. This movie has Pooja Hegde and Neha Shetty as the lead actresses while Gopi Sundar is scoring the tunes for this new-age love story!

Although the shooting of this movie has been wrapped up a long time ago, the deadly Covid-19 made the makers postpone the release date several times. First, they blocked 21st January and then moved to 19th June… But now, finally the movie is all set to release in theatres on 8th October, 2021!