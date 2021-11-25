The Release Date Of Naga Shourya's 'Lakshya' Is Locked

Post lockdown, the theatres are gleaming with 'Housefull' mode! Especially when we speak about Tollywood, still the OTT trend is in the budding stage! Thus, the movies which were locked due to the Covid-19 pandemic are slowly hitting the theatres. The makers are utilizing the festive season and are making all the movie buffs jump with joy releasing the movies continuously in the theatres. Even young actor Naga Shourya has also made his next movie 'Lakshya' to join the festive season and announced the release date of this sports drama through his Twitter page.



Along with sharing the new poster of the Lakshya movie, he also wrote, "The Target is Set. Pardhu will meet you in theatres from this December 10th. #Lakshya #LakshyaonDec10th".

Being a sports drama, Naga Shourya will be seen as an archery player in this movie. Thus, the young actor underwent training in this sport to understand the nuances of this game. He also completely transformed his body and is being witnessed in a six-pack toned body in the poster. He looked great holding the bow-arrow amid the rainfall background! His full beard and top-knot bun hairdo along with small cuts on his face and stomach raised the expectations on this movie. He will essay the role of Pardhu in this movie while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Parthasaradhi. Even Sachin Khedkar, Satya and Ravi Prakash are also part of this movie.

This Santhoshh Jagarlapudi directorial is produced by Sharrath Marar in collaboration with Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram M Rao under the Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners.

Well, 'Lakshya' movie is based on the ancient sport 'Archery' and Ketika Sharma will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama. Young and talented music director Kaala Bhairava who is in the best form is all set to entertain the music buffs. This movie has Junaid Siddiqui as editor and Raam as the cinematographer.

Lakshya movie will hit the theatres on 10th December, 2021! Speaking about other movies of Naga Shourya, he is in the best phase of his career and will be next seen in Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Untitled film directed by Anish Krishna and Police Vari Hecharika movies. All these are the interesting ones and are the most awaited movies of the season!