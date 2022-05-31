The Second Schedule Of Vijay And Samantha's 'Kushi' Will Begin Soon

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda and glam doll Samantha are collaborating for Shiva Nirvana's Kushi movie. Being a family cum love entertainer, there are many expectations on it. The title motion poster looked amazing and showcased Vijay as a Kashmiri guy and Sam in a traditional avatar. Off late, the team wrapped up the Kahsmir schedule and also had a gala wrap up party. Now, the team is waiting to begin the second schedule of the movie.

According to a source, "Vijay Deverakonda, known to be the professional he is, will jump to the second schedule of Kushi from June 5. The makers have planned to finish some crucial scenes in this 3-week long schedule in Hyderabad, Vizag and Aleppey. Samantha will join Vijay in the second schedule around June 8".

The source also added, "A few scenes will be shot on sets created of a metro station, church, marriage registrar office and hospital".

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen in Liger and Jana Gana Mana movies. These both are directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Samantha already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!