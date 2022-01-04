The Teaser Of 'Bangaara' Song From Bangarraju Movie Will Be Out Tomorrow

Akkineni clan heroes Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are once again ready to create magic on the big screens with the 'Bagarraju' movie. Being the sequel of Blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating buzz on social media by unveiling new updates from the movie. Off late, they dropped the promo poster of the 'Bangaara' song and raised the expectations on this peppy dance number.

Nagarjuna shared the poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Naga Chaitanya is seen lifting Kriti Shetty and both looked lovely in all smiles. Chay sported in a traditional pancha while Kriti looked classy draping a floral-printed saree. He also wrote, "#Bangaara song Presenting our #chinnaBangarraju in panchekattu for you".

The promo of the "Bangaara…" song will be out tomorrow i.e on 5th January 2022 @ 6:03 PM.

Speaking about the movie Bangarraju, it is directed by Kalyan Krishna and has Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh, Bramhaji and Vennala Kishore in the important roles. This movie is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his home banner Annapurna Studios in association with the Zee Studios banner.

Well, on the occasion of the New Year, the makers released the teaser of this movie and treated all the Akkineni fans. Nagarjuna will once again land on the Earth with his magical powers and meet his wife Ramya Krishnan. Here Naga Chaitanya will be introduced as the clan of Bangarraju and he will be seen owning all the romantic and funny characteristics of Nagarjuna. Be his nature of flirting with girls or being romantic and always being enthusiastic, Naga Chaitanya looked awesome and that too sporting in the traditional avatars. Kriti Shetty is the lead actress and will essay the role of the Sarpanch. But amid this entertaining sequence, there hides a science fiction plot related to God. We all need to wait a couple of months to witness the movie on the big screens!