The Theatrical Trailer Of Naga Shaurya And Malaiva's 'Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai' Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair's Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. So, the makers are busy in promoting their movies and even they are dropping frequent updates on social media too. Off late, they launched the theatrical trailer of this emotional love tale and pulled off the attention of the netizens!



Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Experience the Drizzle in this hot summer #PAPA Release Trailer out now… Watch Trailer https://youtu.be/cjT-MSB_R3A #PAPAFromMarch17".

Going with the trailer, it begins with Naga Shaurya and Malavika's romantic kiss later he gets mesmerised listening to an old classic "Neeli Megha Malavo…" which is the Telugu version of Mohammed Rafi's "Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho…" song. But Malavika misunderstands him as it is also shown that the song is her bestie's favourite too. Later in the end it is witnessed that Naga Shaurya also enjoys the same song when Malavika's friend is at his home… Will this incident become the reason behind their break-up once again? Well, it will be only known when the movie hits the theatre…

Going with the plot, Naga Shaurya and Malavika were best friends in their past and slowly realise their feelings for each other later. But due to small differences, they get separated in each stage of their lives. Be it schooling, graduation or young age, they come closer but some small differences make them stay away!

This movie is helmed by Srinivas Avasarala and is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the makers locked 17th March, 2023 as the release date!