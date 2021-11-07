The Third Single 'Lala Bheemla' From Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak' Is Out

It is all known that Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is the most awaited movie of the season. As the release date is nearing, the makers are treating all the fans of Pawan with interesting updates. After the character introductions of lead actors Pawan and Rana Daggubati, now they dropped the third single "Lala Bheemla…" and made the day for all the music buffs.

Ace music director SS Thaman shared the third single "Lala Bheemla…" on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Thaman also wrote, "#SoundOfBheemla Is here… My love & Respect to Our MASS #leader Shri #PowerStar @PawanKalyan gaaru & Our dear director Shri #Trivikram gaaru #HBDTrivikram… #BheemlaNayakThirdSingle #BheemlaNayakMusic #BheemlaNayak VOLUME UP #LaLaaBheemlaa".

Going with the song, it is the introduction to Pawan Kalyan's character! It is full of amazing beats and showcased Pawan in a cop avatar and also alleviated his casual appeal in 'Lungi' attire too. It is definitely a feast to all his fans. Thaman's extraordinary BGM and young singer Arun Kaundinya amazing voice made the song instantly top the music charts. Coming to the lyrics penned by director Trivikram, they are enough to up the characterization of our dear Pawan Kalyan.

Today being Trivikram birthday, the makers treated him by releasing this song and also wished him on this special day… Along with Pawan Kalyan who is essaying the role of Bheemla Nayak, even Rana Daggubati is roped in to play the role of Daniel Shekar in this movie which also has Samuthrakani in a prominent role.

Well, this movie is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will mimic Biju Menon's role. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie which is being helmed by Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame and ace director Trivikram is penning the dialogues for this most-awaited movie. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Bheemla Nayak will be released on 12th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…