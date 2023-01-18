The Timeless Epic Of Om Raut And Prabhas’s ‘Adipurush’ Is Just 150 Days Away From The Release Date

Prabhas turned into a Pan-Indian star with Rajamouli's Baahubali movie. Since then, all his movies are being made in multiple languages. Although his last two movies Saaho and Radhe Shyam didn't work well in the theatres, his kitty is filled with interesting movies. Bollywood's ace director Om Raut's Adipurush is one of the most-awaited movies on his list. Although the teaser was released a few months back, it received a few negative comments on the poor VFX works. So, the makers decided to come up with a new version and postponed the release date to June, 2023. Off late, they dropped a new poster and shared that the movie is only 150 days away from the theatres!



Om Raut shared a new poster on his Twitter page and treated all the fans of Prabhas… Take a look!

ll रामकार्य करने के लिए हम सदैव तत्पर हैं ll || We are always delighted to impart the virtue of Lord Ram || The world will witness India's timeless epic in 150 days! 🏹 #150DaysToAdipurush#Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023 in 3D.#Prabhas #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/LqrW8kRZa5 — Om Raut (@omraut) January 17, 2023

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with showcasing Lord Rama doling out the dialogue being underwater, "Now even if the earth breaks open or the sky falls upon us nothing could stop the hands of justice from strangling evil". Then enters the deadly Raavan Saif Ali Khan, who is seen praying to Lord Shiva, riding on a big bat and is seen scaring someone by bringing out his 10 heads. Thereafter, Lord Ram along with his Vanar Sena moves to Lanka walking on the Ram Setu and promises to deliver justice. Om Raut showed off his magic by showcasing animated 'Vanar Sena' and stole the attention. Ram's beautiful scene with Sita aka Kriti Sanon who is seen on a swing also makes us go aww… This timeless epic never ends with the entry of lord Hanuman as he is also seen entering Lanka to locate Sita Mata. In the end, Lord Rama's war with Lankesh and a glimpse of Sunny Singh aka Lakshman also made the teaser worth watching!

Adipurush is made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Even Sonal Chauhan is also roped in to play a prominent character in the movie.

Adipurush movie was earlier planned to be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival but now it will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!