The Title Announcement Of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 18th Movie Will Be Made Soon

Today it's a good day for all the fans of Nandamuri fans. One side, the RRR team has opened up about its digital and satellite rights and on the other side, another young hero of this family Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has also made an announcement regarding his 18th movie.

The title poster and other details of this socio-fantasy movie will be announced on 28th May, 2020 @ 12 PM.

A time travel from Evil to Good. Get ready for the powerful title reveal of the socio fantasy extravaganza #NKR18 on May 28th at 12pm. @NANDAMURIKALYAN in a never seen before role ! #Vashist pic.twitter.com/GcNBA9Oewd — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) May 26, 2021

The poster is quite interesting as it holds a book along with a blood-shed sword and a flag with a 'Roaring Lion' image. "A time travel from Evil to Good. Get ready for the powerful title reveal of the socio fantasy extravaganza #NKR18 on May 28th at 12pm.



@NANDAMURIKALYAN

in a never seen before role ! #Vashist".

With this post, it is revealed that, the movie is a complete socio-fantasy extravaganza. Even Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be seen in a never-seen-before role. The striking poster has raised the expectations on the movie while Malladi Vashist is the director of this fantasy genre movie.



After a long break, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is once again back to the big screens and that too with a completely unique subject. This movie is being bankrolled by himself under his home banner NTR Arts. The tag line 'A time travel from Evil to Good' is also creating noise on social media.



There is also a rumour that, Kalyan Ram will essay the role of 'Ravan' in this movie. Although long back there was a small announcement made regarding this movie, the complete details will be announced on 28th after a long time. He was last seen in Enta Manchivadavu Raa movie which got a decent ranking at the ticket windows.