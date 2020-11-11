Theatres re-opening can wait!

We already knew that the government of India has already permitted the theatre owners in the country to reopen the theatres and screen the movies with 50% occupancy.

The news came out as great news for all the theatre owners and some even went ahead and opened the theatres. As none of the films are getting released lately, they are currently airing old films. But the response is somewhat underwhelming as most of the audience including the movie lovers are not showing interest to come to the theatres to watch the films. The situation is the same even in Telugu states as well. In cities like Vizag and Vijayawada, some theatres screens and multiplexes got reopened and started screening the old films. But, the ticket count is very less.

Even in metropolitan cities like Bangalore, some of the theatres which got reopened got closed again because of the fewer occupancies. It is evident that the audience does not want to risk their lives by going to theatres at a pandemic time like this.