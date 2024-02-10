Then Chiranjeevi; Now Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth, who enjoyed a massive hit with "Jailer" recently, is now facing a setback with his latest release, "Lal Salaam." The film, which had generated anticipation following the success of "Jailer," has failed to impress audiences and critics alike, resulting in a clear-cut washout in all areas.



Despite the initial success of "Jailer" and houseful shows for weeks, "Lal Salaam" seems to have missed the mark with its lack of emotional content and poor execution, according to reviews and audience feedback. Rajinikanth's limited screentime and the film's inability to utilize the Superstar properly have been cited as contributing factors to its underwhelming performance.

While "Jailer" witnessed widespread success, "Lal Salaam" appears to have struggled to connect with audiences, both in Telugu and Tamil. The situation mirrors Megastar Chiranjeevi's experience with "Bholaa Shankar" last year, where the mass elements and star power failed to translate into box office success, leading to a reevaluation of future film projects.

These instances serve as a reminder that audience preferences are evolving, emphasizing the importance of engaging content over relying solely on the presence of superstars or conventional mass elements. As tastes change, it becomes crucial for stars and filmmakers to adapt and deliver content that resonates with the evolving sensibilities of the audience.