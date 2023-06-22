This is when ‘Agent’ will have OTT debut!

Young actor Akhil Akkineni and Mollywood Megastar Mammootty starrer Agent bombed at the box office when it was released in theaters in April 2023. Despite its dull performance in theaters, many people are looking forward to its release on the streaming platform Sony LIV. It was supposed to come out on May 19, 2023, but got delayed.



Rumours say that the filmmakers are making changes to make it better for streaming. Some people thought it might come out on June 23, 2023, but there hasn’t been any official announcement yet. Now it seems like the OTT release of “Agent” will be delayed further. As per the sources, ‘Agent’ OTT debut is likely to be on first week of July. An official confirmation is yet to be out.

Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead in this spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy. Dino Morea is the antagonist in this film, produced under AK Entertainments banner. Hiphop Tamziha is the composer.