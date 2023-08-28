This is when ‘Kushi’ advance bookings will be opened in India

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have come together again for the movie “Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is set to be released on September 1, 2023. The movie features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep.

With the movie’s release ahead, overseas audience bookings have already begun. However, advance sales have not yet opened in India. Sources suggest that advance sales are expected to commence on Wednesday. An official announcement regarding this is yet to be revealed. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.