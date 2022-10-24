Tillu Square: The Title Of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's 'DJ Tillu' Is Out…

Tollywood's young and talented actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all enjoying the success of his last movie DJ Tillu. Being a low-budget movie, it created a collection tsunami at the ticket windows and showed off its prowess of the big screens. The unique appeal of Siddhu and his DJ Tillu characterisation, made him turn into a star actor. Now, the sequel of this movie is on cards and on the occasion of the Diwali festival, the title of this movie is unveiled. It is finally titled 'Tillu Square'… The makers shared the title teaser and created noise on social media…



The title of the movie is Tillu Square and the teaser showcased DJ Tillu and his mate being caught by the Police as they are drunk fully… He argues with the traffic police officer and asks to drop him at his home. The teaser is completely entertaining and raised expectations on the movie. The shooting of this movie begins on this auspicious occasion and it will hit the theatres in the early summer of next year i.e in March, 2023… Well, the talented actress Anupama Parameswaran is roped in to essay the lead actress role in this movie.

The prequel movie DJ Tillu movie was released on 12th February, 2022 in the theatres and had Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead roles. It is directed by Vimal Krishna and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. Being made with just 8 crores budget, it minted 30 crores at the ticket windows.



Coming to the sequel, it is being directed by Mallik Ram and has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. It is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The movie will hit the theatres in March, 2023…