Tollywood: Allu Arjun and Sirish moving away from parents?

Tollywood: Allu Sirish is one of the young heroes in the movie industry. The actor has been having a good time during this quarantine period. Interestingly, Allu Sirish revealed that he has moved out of his home to live alone. Allu Sirish revealed that he wants some privacy and hence took the decision.

Allu Sirish moved into a new apartment while Allu Arjun is living along with his parents. Sirish confirmed that Allu Arjun will also move into a new bungalow that is currently under construction. Once the construction gets completed, and lockdown ends, Allu Arjun will shift to the new house.

Allu Sirish is now focusing on becoming a producer as he earlier associated with a lot of projects as a producer including the Hindi remake of Ghajini. Sirish is yet to announce his next movie as an actor.