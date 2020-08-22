Tollywood: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's next gets re-written!

Tollywood: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is one of the popular actors in Telugu who made his debut with the film Alludu Seenu. The film brought him a huge name and fame. Later, it took a lot of time for the hero to score a hit. With the film Rakshasudu, Bellamkonda Sreenivas came to the hit form.

Now, the actor is busy with a film Alludu Adhurs. Interestingly, the film is creating a lot of interest in the film Nagar. Due to the lockdown, the makers halted the shoot of the film.

The film unit is currently rewriting the script, says the reports. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film resumes again. But, the makers are making necessary betterments for the film's script. Nabha Natesh is playing the leading lady role in the film. Santhosh Srinivas is the director.